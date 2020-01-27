Read Acts 8:26-39
Philip … heard the (Ethiopian eunuch) reading Isaiah the prophet. “Do you understand what you are reading?” Philip asked. “How can I?” he said, “unless someone explains it to me?” — Acts 8:30-31 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, as we study the Bible to understand it better, help us to use this understanding to share with those around us who are seeking the truth in your world. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will listen to others’ perspectives to learn about God’s word.