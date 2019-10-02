Read 1 Timothy 6:6-16
If we have food and clothing, we will be content with that. — 1 Timothy 6:8 (NIV)
PRAYER: Dear God, help us always to appreciate what you have given us. Amen
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Gratitude to God helps fuel contentment.
October 2, 2019
