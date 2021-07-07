READ: Psalm 119:1-8
“Direct me in the path of your commands, for there I find delight.” — Psalm 119:35 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: With God’s guidance I can always find my way.
PRAYER: Dear God, give us wisdom each day to follow your way. Amen.
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 8:11 pm
READ: Psalm 119:1-8
“Direct me in the path of your commands, for there I find delight.” — Psalm 119:35 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: With God’s guidance I can always find my way.
PRAYER: Dear God, give us wisdom each day to follow your way. Amen.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.