READ: Acts 27:13-26
“Fearing that we would be dashed against the rocks, they dropped four anchors from the stern and prayed for daylight.” — Acts 27:29 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Jesus is my anchor of hope.
PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for your faithfulness. Help us to trust in the anchor your hope provides as we pray, “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.