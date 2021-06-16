READ: Matthew 11:25-30
“Jesus said, ‘Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light’.” — Matthew 11:29-30 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Reading the Bible daily guides me on life’s path.
PRAYER: Gracious God, thank you for your beautiful creation and for the divine guidance you have shared with us through the Bible. Thank you for showing us the way home through your risen son, Jesus Christ. Amen.