READ: Psalm 3:1-8
“I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the Lord sustains me. I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side.” — Psalm 3:5-6 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I praise and worship God, I can find strength to face any problem.
PRAYER: Loving God, even in the midst of our problems, help us to sing songs of praise to you. We pray as Jesus taught us, “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.