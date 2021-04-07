READ: Psalm 1:1-3
"Do not...take your Holy Spirit from me." — Psalm 51:11 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can find wisdom and strength in God's word.
PRAYER: Holy Spirit, come into our hearts and nurture us with wisdom and strength. Amen.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 4:46 pm
READ: Psalm 1:1-3
"Do not...take your Holy Spirit from me." — Psalm 51:11 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can find wisdom and strength in God's word.
PRAYER: Holy Spirit, come into our hearts and nurture us with wisdom and strength. Amen.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.