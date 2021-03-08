READ: Mark 1:40-45
“Moved with pity, Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him.” — Mark 1:41 (NRSV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Our loving actions can be God’s presence to others.
PRAYER: O God, thank you for surrounding us with your healing love.
READ: Mark 1:40-45
“Moved with pity, Jesus stretched out his hand and touched him.” — Mark 1:41 (NRSV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Our loving actions can be God’s presence to others.
PRAYER: O God, thank you for surrounding us with your healing love.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.