READ: John 12:44-46
“Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light. And God saw that the light was good; and God separated the light from the darkness.” — Genesis 1:3-4 (NRSV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God’s light is infinitely bright.
PRAYER: Dear God, help us to recognize our limitations, even as we seek to share the gospel with others. As Jesus taught us, we pray, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one” (Matt. 6:9-13, NIV). Amen.