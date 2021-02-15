...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Most of the accumulation will
be sleet followed by freezing rain.
* WHERE...Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre,
Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As precipitation moves in this evening, it
will start as snow and then mix with sleet before 10 PM, and
then to a long period of sleet and freezing rain which will last
for much of the rest of the night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
