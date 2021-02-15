READ: Ephesians 1:3-12

“By grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God.” — Ephesians 2:8 (NRSV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I can model faith for others as it has been modeled for me.

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, help us to remember your great love for us when we forget where we came from. Help us to lift up those who are struggling with their faith and to call out their names to you as others have done for us. Amen.

