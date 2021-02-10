READ: John 20:24-29
“Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” — Hebrews 11:1 (NIV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I despair, God will help me overcome my fear.
PRAYER: Merciful God, continue to sustain us by your grace as we pray, “Our father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.” (Matthew 6:9-13, KJV)