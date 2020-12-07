Read Psalm 130:1-6.
Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near. — Isaiah 55:6 (NRSV)
PRAYER: Heavenly Father, help us to draw near to you and to trust that you will answer when we call out for help as we pray, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one” (Matt. 6:9-13, NIV). Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God hears when I call.