READ: Psalm 103:1-8
“Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits” — Psalm 103:1-2 (KJV)
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Remembering past blessings with gratitude strengthens me for today.
PRAYER: Dear Lord, thank you for the many blessings you have sent throughout our lives and for all blessings yet to come. We pray as Jesus taught us. “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. Forgive us our sins, for we also forgive everyone who sins against us. And lead us not into temptation.” (Luke 11:2-4, NIV). Amen.