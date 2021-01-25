...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches, followed by ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated
power outages may occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
