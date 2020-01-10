Today
Girl Scout first meeting and sign up night, 5:30 –7 p.m., Kindergarten –Third Grade girls and leaders invited to come learn about girl scouting, Holt Memorial Library, Philipsburg. Contact Amy Oler, aoler@gswpa.org or (724) 691-9976.
AA, 8 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Tuesday
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield Rotary, noon, Moena Restaurant, Clearfield. Contact information, 768-7361 or 590-2939.
Clearfield County Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Contact information, 290-8476.
Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
TOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center. For more information, call 236-2885.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4 –6:30 p.m., adults $8, kids $4, Curwensville Community Center.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Friday
AA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Saturday
Family day, 1-3 p.m., scavenger hunt, hot chocolate and other activities, Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Basket Bingo to benefit Mahaffey Baseball Association, 6-8 p.m., $20/person, food available for purchase, Mahaffey Firehall.
All-you-can-eat benefit breakfast to benefit Breanna Williams with medical expenses of Baby Owen, 7 a.m. –10 a.m., $7 adults, $3 children, Osceola Masonic Lodge No. 515, Osceola Mills.
AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church social hall, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Sunday
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
