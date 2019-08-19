Today
AA, Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, 8 p.m. Call 1-800-400-2346 for 24-hour hotline.
Tuesday
Coalport Area Museum Commission Meeting, 2 p.m., Coalport Community Building A, 961 Forest Street, Coalport. Anyone interested in the early hand-loading days of bituminous coal mining, or local Glendale Valley history, is invited to attend.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield County Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Contact information, 290-8476.
Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Clearfield Rotary Club meeting, noon, Moena’s private room.
Clearfield Rotary Club, Moena private room, noon. New members welcome. For more information, call Nancy Pinto at 765-1618.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
TOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center.
For more information, call 236-2885.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Friday
AA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Saturday
AA, 8 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Sunday
Summer hours for Philipsburg’s three historic sites: the Old Union Church (Mud Church) on East Presqueisle Street, the John Henry Simler House at the corner of Laurel and Second Streets, and the Philipsburg Historical Museum at 206 N. Front St. (Moshannon building, room 316) will be Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The Historical Museum will also be open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
