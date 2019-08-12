Today
AA, Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, 8 p.m. Call 1-800-400-2346 for 24-hour hotline.
Tuesday
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield County Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Contact information, 290-8476.
Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Clearfield Rotary Club meeting, noon, Moena’s private room.
Clearfield Rotary Club, Moena private room, noon. New members welcome. For more information, call Nancy Pinto at 765-1618.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
TOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center.
For more information, call 236-2885.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Friday
AA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Saturday
Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast at Midstate Airport KPSB to support the Windburne Volunteer Fire Company. The airport is located 2 miles West of Black Moshannon State Park and 9 miles East of Philipsburg.
Breakfast is all you can eat and will include: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and toast for $6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A light lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs will be served from 12 p.m. to ?. The rain date is Sunday, August 18.
For more information call the fire company at (814) 342-6296 or (814) 345-5023, Harold Davis at (814) 592-2064, or Carol David at (814) 592-7422.
All you can eat benefit breakfast at the Masonic Lodge #515 Osceola Mills from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast is to benefit William Foster with medical expenses. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children. The Masonic Lodge is located at the corner of Lingle and Coal Street, Osceola Mills.
AA, 8 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association presents the 25th Annual Show featuring John Deer August 17-18, Luthersburg PA.
Set up and arrival day is Friday, August 16 after 9 a.m. The events start Saturday, August 17 at 9 a.m. The Moore Brothers Band, Heather Olson and The Silver Eagle Band will be performing at the event. Antique tractor pulls start at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Garden tractor pulls start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Kids pedal tractor pulls start at 2 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Church service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. There will also be fireworks on Saturday.
Parking and Admission is free. For more information visit Facebook at Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association. For vendor information, call (814) 541-7696 and for general information, call Steve Hueser at (814) 236-0173.
Show Grounds are located at 8344 Coal Hill Road, Luthersburg PR.
Sunday
Summer hours for Philipsburg’s three historic sites: the Old Union Church (Mud Church) on East Presqueisle Street, the John Henry Simler House at the corner of Laurel and Second Streets, and the Philipsburg Historical Museum at 206 N. Front St. (Moshannon building, room 316) will be Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The Historical Museum will also be open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
