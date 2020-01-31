TodayParents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
AA, 8 p.m., Lake Street United Methodist Church, Woodland, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
TuesdayRelay for Life meeting, 6 p.m., public welcome, Trinity United Methodist Church, Front Street, Philipsburg. Contact Tim Nebgen, tmnebgen@verizon.net.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield Rotary, noon, Moena Restaurant, Clearfield. Contact information, 768-7361 or 590-2939.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
ThursdayTOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center. For more information, call 236-2885.
Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4 -6:30 p.m., adults $8, kids $4, Curwensville Community Center.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
FridayAA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
SaturdayBreakfast, Cooper Township Sportsmans, Winburne, from 7-10 a.m. Choice of eggs, meat, home fries, coffee, juice, and toast, memberships will be available but no corn, $7 adults, $3 kids.
AA, 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church social hall, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Sunday
Baked ham dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., take out and delivery available, Mountain Top Fire Station.
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
———
