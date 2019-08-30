Today
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 7 p.m., Burnside United Methodist Church, Third Street, Burnside.
Wednesday
Clearfield County Nar-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Contact information, 290-8476.
Nar-Anon Family Groups are a worldwide fellowship for those affected by someone else’s addiction.
NA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 E. Pine St., Clearfield. Clearfield Rotary Club meeting, noon, Moena’s private room.
AA, noon, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
Thursday
TOPS No. 1036, 120 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg. Weigh-in 5-5:45 p.m., meeting 5:45-6 p.m.
Losers are Winners Weight Loss Support Group, 4:30-6 p.m., Curwensville Community Center. For more information, call 236-2885.
AA, 8 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Friday
AA, noon, Grace Lutheran Church, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
AA, 8 p.m., Salvation Army building, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Saturday
Curry Run Soupfest, soup wlll served at 1 p.m. in the grove at Curry Run. Soups to be made are vegetable beef, ham and bean, chicken noodle, venison chili and snapping turtle. Those attending should bring prepared vegetables for soup –if frozen, vegetables should be brought thawed, bread, crackers or dessert.
They should also bring a lawn chair and their favorite non-alcoholic beverage. In the event of inclement weather, the soupfest will be moved to the Greenwood Township Community Building.
Osceola Spirit Day, 9:30a.m.-2:30p.m., adjacent to the Borough Parks.
AA, 8 p.m., Bilger’s Rocks, Curwensville, 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Sunday
Summer hours for Philipsburg’s three historic sites: the Old Union Church (Mud Church) on E. Presqueisle Street, the John Henry Simler House at the corner of Laurel and Second Streets, and the Philipsburg Historical Museum at 206 N. Front St. (Moshannon building, room 316) will be Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The Historical Museum will also be open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.
AA, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Clearfield, 8 p.m., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346.
Girard Grange Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. 2 p.m, 5478 Gillingham Rd. Le Contes Mills, meal $9.00 and half-chicken only, $7.00, eat in or take out, 765-8277.
