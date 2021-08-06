Tuesday
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, 5:45-7:15 p.m., Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Rd., Clearfield. Contact Bobbie Johnson, 290-8476.
Wednesday
AA, 8 p.m., Wreck Center, Houtzdale, 800 Hannah St., 24-hour hotline, 1-800-400-2346. For more information, call 378-5444.
ThursdayThe Clearfield County Historical Society’s Kerr House Museum, open Sundays and Thursdays through the end of October, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
SaturdayFlea market, craft show, and yard sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., vendors welcome, call (814) 236-3597 to reserve space, Bilger’s Rocks, Grampian.
Isaiah Pentz memorial carnival, 11 a.m. –3 p.m., games, crafts, balloons, food, baskets raffle and fun for the whole family, Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Sunday
———
The deadline for events to be submitted for the upcoming week is Friday at noon. Events can be delivered in person during regular business hours or emailed anytime to news@theprogressnews.com.