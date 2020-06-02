In January, Clearfield Area United Way pulled together information to submit to United Way Worldwide and, a few of the highlights from the lengthy paperwork, were:
There are on-going Agency Site Visits, over 7,000 children’s books were collected for the “Reading Ripples” project for the area. Partnering with Familywize Discount Prescription Card, residents have saved OVER $65,000 with the free cards that are distributed to pharmacies, at Food Distributions, Shoe Closet as well as mailing many residents cards following articles that run in The Progress.
There have been gently used computers donated to member and non-member agencies. The annual “Jeans for Teens” program is successful because of generous area donations. The youth shop at two area stores and are able to spend $100 (which, with discounts and extra school items given from the store to the teens, translates to much more than the $100 value).
C.A.U.W.’s Board Members have, out of their personal income, even purchased “wish items” for Member Agencies, because we are all a small knit Community, which cares for one another.
C.A.U.W. is on the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, Healthy Choices Advisory Committee, the Provider Resource Network as well as others. We have seen PA211 information & referral growing daily throughout Pennsylvania. Gently used luggage, craft supplies, even prom related items are collected to distributed to member or non-member agencies.
“CAUW is a small office,” said Nancy Pinto, chief professional officer, “but when we hear of a need, we try to help. It’s been CAUW’s mission since the 1940s.”