Clearfield Area United Way makes it easy for everyone to get help with prescription medications. Both online and off. Area residents have saved over $65,000. When you get the free FamilyWize Prescription Discount Card, just show it to an area pharmacy. They will automatically apply the discount to the cost of your medicine.
FamilyWize helps the insured, but also helps the uninsured as well, including:
- People who work for businesses that don’t offer insurance, have declined coverage, work part-time, or are laid off.
- Families and individuals who have high deductibles and waiting periods, need a medication not covered by their plan, have a co-pay higher than the FamilyWize discounted price, or are on a limited catastrophic plan.
- Seniors who are in the Medicare Part D “Donut Hole”.
FamilyWize was founded in Bethlehem in 2005. Since then, they have helped more than 11 million people save $1 billion nationwide. To download their free card or mobile app, you can:
- Visit familywize.org
- Text the word “Family” to 700-700
Call C.A.U.W. at 765-6521 to have the reusable card, accepted by major pharmacies nationwide, mailed to your home.