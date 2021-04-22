Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants’ experiences with the system.
This update has been in the works for years and was set to take place in October, but administrators pushed it back as it necessitates shutting down the system for a period. The pushed-back time now is just weeks away. In June, the system will go offline for about two weeks while the state transfers data to the new system.
During the offline period, current users and new applicants alike won’t be able to file claims. A Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry official said it is working to give claimants notice so that they can prepare in advance. Back pay will be given following the shutdown period.
Two weeks of no income is too long for residents depending on their jobless checks. They are, in fact, jobless and that means without a paycheck. It is not a stretch to envision many people balancing their budgets on a knife’s edge due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Why not a backup system to ensure uninterrupted service for those relying on unemployment compensation? Why not, at the very least, a smaller window during which the system is offline? Instead of retroactive payments to current claimants, why not advance payments? This is the time for creative thinking, even if it means another slight delay in implementation of this long-awaited system upgrade.
Officials didn’t want to upgrade the system during the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands more applicants than usual were applying for benefits and a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program still was rolling out. But, ahem, the pandemic is ongoing, and the Department of Labor and Industry continues to hire new staff to catch up on the backlog of more than 40,000 unresolved unemployment claims. Upgrading the system prior to the pandemic could have eased the lives of thousands of residents and unemployment staffers alike. But we have no way-back time machine.
It is true that new claims fell during the first two months of this year as compared to a state high last April. But the number of people seeking jobless benefits is not insignificant, especially for those in the group seeking help. Perhaps state officials should contemplate what it would be like to skip a couple of paychecks.
A system upgrade is undeniably necessary, as the current software dates back 40 years. Its clumsiness has been cited as a major obstacle to those seeking unemployment, contributing to widespread and well-documented delays in issuing checks. But fixing what should have been fixed long ago shouldn’t exacerbate the pain of those who need help now. State officials should be looking intently at a mechanism for uninterrupted service, even if it means a slightly longer delay in implementing changes.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board