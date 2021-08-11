One of Mike Tomlin’s most tried-and-true touchstones when it comes to coaching axioms is to analyze the development of players between their first and second seasons.
Just look at recent Steelers Hall of Fame inductee Troy Polamalu. He looked like a complete bust as a rookie in 2003. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2004.
Second-year defensive lineman Carlos Davis has lightyears to go before reaching that level of acclaim. But he recently drew some praise from his head coach.
On Tuesday, I asked Tomlin about some of the solid performances from “down-the-depth-chart” front-seven players against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason opener.
Davis was the first player he mentioned.
“I’ve been pleased with the growth and development of Carlos Davis,” Tomlin offered. “That’s a guy that’s had some elevated varsity reps because of the lack of participation of some of the more veteran guys. I like some of the things that he’s displayed.”
Tomlin mentioned pressure Davis provided on Donovan Stiner’s interception during the 16-3 win in the Hall of Fame Game.
“He ran a quality game and had a quarterback hit on the interception by Donovan on the third-down play,” Tomlin said. “We talk about the interception, but rush and coverage work together.” Although it’s possible he could’ve meant the rush Davis had before a strip by Justin Layne.
Davis had only six tackles in seven games last season. But Tomlin wants to remind us that the seventh-round pick from Nebraska is allowed to improve. And opportunities could arise for him to get more snaps in the regular season.
“We’ve got some quality young players that are battling for positions that want to display growth. You shouldn’t assume that the guys are the same as they were a year ago,” Tomlin said.
Davis had a tackle during the Hall of Fame Game and was one of nine Steelers to register a hit against Cowboys quarterbacks.
Granted, much of that front-seven crew was playing against backups for the Cowboys, but they did a nice job getting after the quarterbacks.