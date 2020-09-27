ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Tyrone Saturday afternoon, 2-0.

Chloe LaRosa scored at 15:26 of the first half and Lindsey Parks made it 2-0 with just 3:12 left to play in the game.

Sarah Betts made six saves for the Lady Warriors, who slipped to 5-1 with the loss.

West Branch travels to Tussey Mountain Thursday.

Tyrone 2, West Branch 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Chloe LaRosa, T, 15:26.

Second Half

2. Lindsey Parks, T, 76:48.

Shots: Tyrone 8, West Branch 5.

Saves: Tyrone (Walls) 5, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6.

Corner kicks: Tyrone 3, West Branch 5.

