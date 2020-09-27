ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team was shut out by visiting Tyrone Saturday afternoon, 2-0.
Chloe LaRosa scored at 15:26 of the first half and Lindsey Parks made it 2-0 with just 3:12 left to play in the game.
Sarah Betts made six saves for the Lady Warriors, who slipped to 5-1 with the loss.
West Branch travels to Tussey Mountain Thursday.
Tyrone 2, West Branch 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe LaRosa, T, 15:26.
Second Half
2. Lindsey Parks, T, 76:48.
Shots: Tyrone 8, West Branch 5.
Saves: Tyrone (Walls) 5, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 3, West Branch 5.