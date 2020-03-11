Suggested Scripture(s): Joel 2:26-29 and Proverbs 11:2; 16:18-19
In his little book, He Did this Just for You, Max Lucado makes the comment that you would never know that pride and shame are actually twins. For they can appear to be very different, he says. Pride puffs out the chest while shame hangs the head. Pride brags and seeks to be noticed and shame hides and seeks to be avoided. But nevertheless, both emotions are intended by Satan to do the same thing: keep us from God and our Savior.
Pride tells us we are too good for God, we don’t need a crutch, much less a Savior, or that our sins are not as bad as someone else. Pride seeks to judge others in God’s place while justifying ourselves – see again Jesus’ parable of the Pharisee and the Tax Collector in Luke 18:9-14
Shame, on the other hand, says we are too bad for God. That because of what we have done, because of who or what we think we are, or because we believe what the world or others say we are, we think God could never love us. We believe past messages from hurtful events in our lives instead of believing the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ in our present.
Yes, these twin siblings of pride and shame seem to be different, but their end is the same. According to Lucado, “Pride drives you away (from Christ), while shame keeps you away. If pride is what goes before a fall, then shame is what keeps you from getting up…”
So who will deliver us from these evil twins? Thanks be to God for our Lord Jesus Christ! Let us be reminded that this season of Lent leading up to Easter is a perfect time and opportunity to ask God to silence these two voices of pride and shame.
A renewed relationship with the Savior through His grace is the result.