Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 24:36-44; 25:1-13; and Revelation 22:20, 21
As Advent draws to a close with Christmas Day tomorrow, I hope anyone reading these words will be having a joyful and safe and healthy and blessed Christmas. If that is not the case for many of you this year, may the message of Christmas renew your hope in the truth that nothing in your life or any world events can set aside God’s will for you in Jesus Christ. The word, “Advent,” means to appear and arrive. And one of the forgotten themes of Advent is that in addition to remembering Jesus’ earthly birthday, the ancient church also observed Advent to remind the world of Jesus’ promised return, or “second Advent.”
And in that spirit and also since today is Christmas Eve, I’d like to share with you a poem in the style and wording of the famous story, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” I had forgotten about these words until recently when I remembered them being written in a Christmas card I received almost thirty years ago. No author is given, but as we are making any final readiness and preparation for Christmas, are our lives and spirits and hearts prepared to meet Jesus Christ if he were to return this Christmas?
“‘Twas the Night Before Jesus Came”
”‘Twas the night before Jesus came and all through the house,
Not a creature was praying, not one in the house,
Their Bibles were lain on the shelf without care
In hopes that Jesus would not come there.
The children were dressing to crawl into bed,
Not once kneeling or bowing a head.
And Mom in her rocker with baby on her lap,
Was watching the Late Show while I took a nap.
When out of the East there arose such a clatter,
I sprang to my feet to see what was the matter.
Away to the window I flew like a flash
Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash!
When what to my wondering eyes should appear
But angels proclaiming that Jesus was here.
With a light like the sun sending forth a bright ray
I knew in a moment this must be The Day!
The light of his face made me cover my head
For it was Jesus returning just like he had said.
And though I possessed worldly wisdom and wealth,
I cried when I saw him in spite of myself.
In the Book of Life which he held in his hand
Was written the name of the saved from every land.
He spoke not a word as he searched for my name;
When he said, “It’s not here,” my head hung in shame.
The people whose names had been written with love
He was gathering to take to his Father above.
With those who were ready he rose without a sound
While all the rest of us were left standing around.
I fell to my knees, but it was too late;
I had waited too long and thus sealed my fate.
I stood and I cried as they rose out of sight;
Oh, if only I had been ready tonight.
In the words of this poem the meaning is clear;
The coming of Jesus is still drawing near.
There’s only one life and when comes the last call
We’ll find that the Bible was true after all!”