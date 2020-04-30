Some 20 meat-processing plants have closed over the past month with coronavirus outbreaks, disrupting America’s highly efficient supply chains that deliver protein from farm to supermarket.
Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson warned last weekend that the closures could cause millions of pigs, chickens and cattle to be euthanized and lead to meat shortages at grocery stores.
President Trump on Tuesday issued an executive order to keep plants operating to the extent they can while keeping workers safe.
“Given the high volume of meat and poultry processed by many facilities, any unnecessary closures can quickly have a large effect on the food supply chain,” the order states, noting that the closure of one large slaughterhouse can result in the loss of 10 million individual servings of beef in a single day.
Unions and their allies are complaining that the President is forcing unsafe plants to keep running and sick workers to stay on the job. “Using executive power to force people back on the job without proper protections is wrong and dangerous,” AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka tweeted.
The President is doing nothing of the sort.
His order pre-empts local officials who have ordered plants shut because they are afraid workers will spread the coronavirus. This fear is understandable since plants are often the largest employers in rural towns, and workers and their families — many undocumented immigrants — tend to live in cramped quarters. Thousands of workers have tested positive and many more have been exposed to the virus, which government inspectors traveling between plants may have unknowingly spread. More than 100 inspectors have tested positive.
But America needs a food supply, and the Trump order offers liability protections to companies that protect workers by following in good faith the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Labor Department safety and health guidance. This includes regularly disinfecting surfaces, break rooms and tools; staggering shifts; installing physical barriers between workers and spacing them at least six feet apart; screening workers before they enter plants; and advising them to wear at least cloth face masks.
The Administration will also use the Defense Production Act to help meat suppliers procure protective supplies for workers.
Americans don’t need a food shortage on top of the other human and economic carnage.
— The Wall Street Journal