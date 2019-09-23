Trump acknowledges discussing ‘corruption’ with new Ukrainian leader

From left , United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applaud during a meeting on religious freedom at U.N. headquarters on Sep. 23, 2019 in New York City. While hundreds of world leaders gather for the climate summit during the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump chose to skip the event in favor of his own meeting on religious freedom and persecution.