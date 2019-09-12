Safety Troy Polamalu, who graced the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary for 12 seasons with his fierce play on the field and soft-spoken nature off it, is among the eight first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame unveiled its list of 122 modern-day nominees Thursday, and Polamalu heads a list of Steelers nominees that included 2019 finalist Alan Faneca and semifinalist Hines Ward.
Other former Steelers players with nominations are nose tackle Casey Hampton, linebacker James Farrior and kicker Gary Anderson.
Polamalu was a four-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and 2010 NFL defensive player of the year. He is in his first year of eligibility.
Faneca has been named a finalist in each of the past four seasons. Ward has reached the semifinals the past three years.
The list of nominees will be pared to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in early January 2020.
As part of the NFL’s centennial celebration, the Hall of Fame will welcome 20 members for the Class of 2020. The group will include five modern-era players from the 122 nominated Wednesday and 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches.
Senior candidates are players who have been retired for more than 25 years.