Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to become Hurricane Barry on Friday, forecasters say

Storm clouds move towards New Orleans, Louisiana from Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on July 11,2019. –Offcials in Plaquemines issued a mandatory evacuation order for the East Bank and parts of the West Bank according to local news reports as the area prepares for Tropical Storm Barry. At 2100 GMT Wednesday the storm system was 124 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.The storm packed sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers), still way below hurricane force of 74 miles per hour but on track to become a tropical storm by Thursday and a hurricane by Friday. It was expected to unload as much as a foot of rain over the Gulf coast through early next week, forecasters said.Local authorities also issued warnings to residents as the Mississippi River neared flood levels, rising to 16 feet (4.9 meters) in New Orleans as of 1300 GMT.