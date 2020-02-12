FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team ended its season Wednesday with an 84-64 loss to visiting Mount Union.
The Trojans led 17-15 after one quarter before outscoring the Vikings 25-15 in the second to take a 42-30 lead to the break.
Jackson Kitko led the Vikings with 22 points. Loegen Smeal added 13 points, while Justin Jasper netted 11.
Glendale finishes with a record of 7-15 overall and 3-11 in the Inter County Conference.
Mount Union—84
Brumbaugh 2 2-6 4, Heffelfinger 10 5-5 29, Delo 5 0-0 11, Trice 4 6-6 14, Hand 4 3-7 11, Wilson 0 0-2 0, Randolph 4 1-4 9 , Barksdale 2 0-0 4, Knable 1 0-0 3, Banks 0 0-1 0. Totals: 32 15-24 84.
Glendale—64
Cree 1 0-2 2, Jasper 4 0-0 11, Sinclair 2 0-0 4, Lo. Smeal 5 0-0 13, Kitko 8 4-4 22, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0, Bickford 3 2-2 9, Monahan 0 0-0 0, Krepps 1 1-2 3, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 7-10 64.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 17 25 27 15—84
Glendale 15 15 18 16—64