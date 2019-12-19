HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team split its contested matchups with Mount Union 3-3 Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, but also gave up three forfeits in a 35-13 loss.
There were also five weight classes with no entrants on either side.
Jake Ball won by pin at 132, Alex Richner picked up a regular decision at 138 and Niko Smeal scored a major decision at 170 to account for all the Knights’ points.
Moshannon Valley slipped to 0-4 with the loss.
The Knights travel to Glendale on Dec. 28.
Mount Union 35,
Moshannon Valley 13
126—Bryce Beatty, MU, won by forfeit. (6-0).
132—Jake Ball, MV, pinned Caden Chilcote, MU, 3:57. (6-6).
138—Alex Richner, MV, dec. Kevin Morehouse, MU, 4-0. (6-10).
145—Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, tech fall Austin Shoff, MV, 15-0, 5:39. (11-10)
152—No bout.
160—Jayce Reck, MU, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 0:45. (17-10).
170—Niko Smeal, MV, maj. dec. Connor Seiber, MU, 11-2. (17-13).
182—William Harkleroad, MU, won by forfeit. (23-13).
195—Clayton Arnold, MU, pinned David Honan, MV, 2:37, (29-13).
220—No bout.
285—Jake Ryan, MU, won by forfeit. (35-13).
106—No bout.
113—No bout.
120—No bout.