HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team split its contested matchups with Mount Union 3-3 Thursday at Lamont Close Gymnasium, but also gave up three forfeits in a 35-13 loss.

There were also five weight classes with no entrants on either side.

Jake Ball won by pin at 132, Alex Richner picked up a regular decision at 138 and Niko Smeal scored a major decision at 170 to account for all the Knights’ points.

Moshannon Valley slipped to 0-4 with the loss.

The Knights travel to Glendale on Dec. 28.

Mount Union 35,

Moshannon Valley 13

126—Bryce Beatty, MU, won by forfeit. (6-0).

132—Jake Ball, MV, pinned Caden Chilcote, MU, 3:57. (6-6).

138—Alex Richner, MV, dec. Kevin Morehouse, MU, 4-0. (6-10).

145—Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, tech fall Austin Shoff, MV, 15-0, 5:39. (11-10)

152—No bout.

160—Jayce Reck, MU, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 0:45. (17-10).

170—Niko Smeal, MV, maj. dec. Connor Seiber, MU, 11-2. (17-13).

182—William Harkleroad, MU, won by forfeit. (23-13).

195—Clayton Arnold, MU, pinned David Honan, MV, 2:37, (29-13).

220—No bout.

285—Jake Ryan, MU, won by forfeit. (35-13).

106—No bout.

113—No bout.

120—No bout.

Tags