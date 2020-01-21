MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union wrestling team won five of the seven contested bouts in Tuesday’s dual meet with West Branch and recorded two forfeits to down the visiting Warriors 42-33.
Landen Pase pinned his opponent at 106 and Hayes Jones scored a 14-10 decision at 182 for the Warriors’ only wins on the mat.
John Myers (145), Tyce Cantolina (152), Will Herring (160) and Ethan Yingling (195) all received forfeit wins.
The Warriors (7-12)host Glendale Thursday.
Mount Union 42,
West Branch 33
145—Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, pinned Logan Folmar, WB, 1:13. (6-0).
152—Tyce Cantolina, WB, won by forfeit. (6-6).
160—Will Herring, WB, won by forfeit. (6-12).
170—Jayce Reck, MU, won by forfeit. (12-12).
182—Hayes Jones, WB, dec. William Harkleroad, MU, 14-10. (12-15).
195—Ethan Yingling, WB, won by forfeit. (12-21).
220—Jake Ryan, MU, won by forfeit. (18-21).
285—Clayton Arnold, MU, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 3:36. (24-21).
106—Landen Pase, WB, pinned Peirson Price, MU, 3:40. (24-27).
113—Bryce Beatty, MU, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 1:20. (30-27).
120—No bout.
126—Caden Chilcote, MU, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 2:43. (36-27).
132—Kevin Morehouse, MU, pinned Aaron Myers, WB, 0:45. (42-27).
138—John Myers, WB, won by forfeit. (42-33).