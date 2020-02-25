SHARON — A trio of Curwensville wrestlers will compete at the Northwest Class 2A Regional Tournament this weekend at Sharon High School.
Jake Carfley (106), Zach Holland (138) and Jake McCracken (170) earned the trip with Top 4 performances at the District 9 Tournament at Clearfield High School last weekend.
Holland, a two-time district champion, is the top overall seed at his weight class and has earned a first-round bye. Holland, who is 30-0, will get the winner of the first-round matchup between Cochranton’s Justin Boozer (26-11) and Conneaut’s Brady Gould (25-11), who are the fourth- and sixth-place finishers, respectively, out of District 10.
A potential semifinal matchup with Reynolds’ Alex Ischo (30-8) looms. Saegertown’s Kenneth Kiser (37-2) is the District 19 champ and resides at the bottom half of the bracket where he could match up with Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli in the other semifinal. Holland beat Stahli 5-3 in the D-9 title bout.
McCracken, who finished second at districts, also gets a first-round bye. His second-round opponent will be with winner of the preliminary round battle between Greenville’s Cole Karpinski (34-5) and Fort LeBouef’s Dan Church, the third- and eighth-place finishers out of District 10.
A possible semifinal matchup for McCracken (24-7) is Reynolds’ Cole Toy (25-5), the District 10 champ. District 9 champ Teddy Race (29-2) of Kane is the top overall seed. Race scored a major decision over McCracken in the District 9 title bout.
Carfley, the fourth-place finisher out of District 9 has a first-round match with District 10’s fifth-placer Nevada Koehler (21-12) of Greenville. Should Carfley (25-10) take care of Koehler, he’ll advance to face the District 10 champ and overall top seed Kane Kettering (27-6) of Reynolds.
Brookville’s Cayden Walter (28-5), the District 9 champ, is the second overall seed at the bottom of the bracket. Kane’s Alex Bechakas, who beat Carfley twice at districts, is also on the bottom half of the bracket.