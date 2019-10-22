Times for trick-or-treat, parades and other community Halloween events have been set by Progressland municipalities. Residents who wish to treat children are asked by municipal officials to turn on their porch lights.
Boggs TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.; ‘treats from the trunk night’, municipal parking lot, 6-7 p.m.
Bradford Township
Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m.
Brady TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Brisbin BoroughThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Burnside BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, trick-or-treat 2-4 p.m.
Chester Hill BoroughThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Clearfield BoroughHalloween Parade –Tuesday, Oct. 29, lineup at 6:30 p.m. and parade at 7 p.m. at Clearfield Driving Park.
Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Coalport BoroughHalloween Parade –Saturday, Oct. 26, lineup at 1:30 p.m. at CMA Church; parade at 2 p.m.; trick-or-treat 2-5 p.m.
Cooper TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Curwensville Borough
Saturday, Oct. 26, Lion’s club parade, 1 p.m., trick-or-treat will follow.
Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club
Thursday, Oct. 24, annual community children’s halloween party, 6 p.m.
Girard Township
Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.
Glen Hope BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, trick-or-treat, 3-5 p.m.
Graham TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Grampian BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, Halloween parade lineup at 1 p.m.; parade at 2 p.m.; trunk-or-treat 2-4 p.m.
Gulich TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 4-7 p.m.
Irvona BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, trick-or-treat, 2-5 p.m.
Lawrence TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Mahaffey BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, 12 p.m., trick-or-treat to follow.
Morris TownshipThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.
New Washington BoroughThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Penn State DuBoisFriday, Oct. 25, Fall Family Fun Night, 4 –11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 –26, Haunted House, 7 –11 p.m.
Philipsburg BoroughSaturday, Oct. 26, parade, lineup at 1:30 p.m.; parade at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Ramey BoroughThursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Wallaceton Borough
Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.