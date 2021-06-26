BROCKWAY — The 6th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game proved to be a tale of two halves Friday night at Varischetti Field, and it was a strong second half by the South that powered it to a 14-12 come-from-behind victory.
The North controlled the action on both sides of the ball for a majority of the first half and used a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a 12-0 lead into the half.
St. Marys’ Mitchell Reiter scored the first of those touchdowns on the second play of the second quarter when he caught a slant from Kane’s Zuke Smith a broke a tackle inside the five to score from 17 yards out. The North’s two-point run failed.
The North defense then came up with a huge three-and-out to set up the offense, which drove 67 yards on nine plays to double its lead (12-0) on a 3-yard touchdown pass by Ridgway’s Ben Briggs to former Elker teammate Dominic Cherry.
However, the North failed on a second two-point attempt — something that proved to be the difference by night’s end.
The North suffered a big loss late in the half when Smethport’s Braedon Johnson was lost for the rest of the night after taking a big hit on an illegal crack-back block that saw Brookville’s Robert Keth ejected from the game.
The North didn’t seem to have the same life when action resumed after the break as the South flipped the script and took control on offense and defense in the final 24 minutes.
DuBois’ Dale Kot cut the South lead in half when he made a nice leaping catch over a defender on a pass from Brookville’s Jack Krug and maintained his balance into the end zone on a 41-yard scoring play with 3:06 left in the third quarter.
The South defense then made a huge play when Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno recovered a fumbled snap at midfield. Bonanno was named the South’s Defensive MVP.
The South took the lead (14-12) six plays later when Karns City’s Nathan Waltman hauled in a a 23-yard TD pass from Clarion’s Calvin German with 33 seconds remaining in the third. The two-point try failed, but the South made its two-point lead hold up the entire fourth quarter.
