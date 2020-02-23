HYDE — The DuBois wrestling team cleaned up at Saturday’s District 4-9 class 3A Tournament at the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium at Clearfield High School, winning every major award, crowning three champs and qualifying 11 for next week’s regional meet.
Beaver 152-pounder Ed Scott won his fourth district title on the way to earning the Outstanding Wrestler Award and was joined on the top of the podium by 113-pounder Brendan Orr and 132-pounder Trenton Donahue.
Chandler Ho (145), Gauge Gulvas (160), Garrett Starr (182) and Alex Ohara (285) added second-place finishes and Ryan White picked up a third at 170.
Gage Sonnie (fourth at 106), Austin Michell (fourth at 145) and Kam Stevenson (fifth at 120) rounded out the DuBois placewinners and helped the Beavers pile up 193.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Williamsport(169.5).
“Our goal coming in was to try to get everybody to regionals and we came up one short of that, “said DuBois head coach Ed Scott, who was named the District 9 class AAA Coach of the Year in a vote of his peers. “These guys have been working hard and we talked about just coming out and wrestling and getting to our positions and our shots and our finishes and I think they did that.”
None more so than Scott, who earned his fourth district title in dominant fashion, racking up three, first-period falls, including a pin of Clearfield’s returning district champ Mark McGonigal at 1:41.
“Obviously he did really well this weekend,” coach Scott said. “He did what he needed to do and he’s looking forward to next week and the week after that.”
Scott became the sixth Beaver to win four district titles joining Dalton Woodrow (2016-2019), Tom Sleigh (2011-14), Mike Diaz (1996-99), Chad Hoare (1998-01) and Zach Lundgren (2004-07) in the exclusive club.
Orr gave the Beavers their first champ of the day when he took care of Cranberry’s Austin Shoup 12-5 in the finals. The freshman had a quarterfinal bye before notching a 9-0 decision over Clearfield’s Derrick Bender to reach the finals.
“I have to give him a lot of credit,” coach Scott said. “Being seeded No. 1 as a freshman, he really didn’t let the pressure get to him. He came out and wrestled like he has all year. His transitions are tremendous. He’s one move to the next. The coaching staff loves that about him.”
The top-seeded Donahue was next to have his hand raised in the finals for the Beavers after a workmanlike 6-0 decision over Bradford’s No. 2 seed Brett Thompson.
Donahue, who won his second district title in a row and third in four seasons, was hardly tested prior to finals, recording falls in 1:24 and 26 seconds.
“I thought Trenton was solid,” coach Scott said. “He was in control of his matches. Obviously he had a real good kid in the finals, but he was never in any danger and controlled the match.”
The other four Beavers finalists were knocked off by top seeds in their weight class.
Ho fell to Williamsport’s Riley Bower 6-0, Gulvas lost by technical fall to Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian, Starr was on the short end of a 2-1 decision to Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank, who notched his 100th career victory in the semifinals, and Ohara lost to Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte 5-0.
All four wrestlers were 2-0 heading into the finals.
White, the fourth seed at 170, knocked off No. 5 seed Kody Deloe of Cranberry in the consey finals. He trailed the bout 5-2 before earning the pin 36 seconds into the second period.
Sonnie and Mitchell were both 2-2 in the tournament on the way to fourth-place finishes and Stevenson also went 2-2 and needed to eke out a 7-6 win in the fifth-place bout over Shikellamy’s Derek Wolfe to give DuBois its 11th regional qualifier.
The sixth-seeded Mitchell downed fourth-seeded Karson Kline of Cleafield by third-period fall to get to the third-place bout.
“I’m hoping to punch as many guys into states as we can.” coach Scott said. “That’s always the goal. We’d like to take a bunch of guys down there if we can. Regionals are tough, but we’ll see how many guys we can get through.”
The class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament is scheduled to begin Friday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
The other district champions were Williamsport’s Carl Nasdeo (106) and Carter Weaver (120), Bradford’s Lukas Laktash (126), Shikellamy’s Cade Ballestrini (145), Selinsgrove’s Coy Bastian (160) and Nate Schonn (220), Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick (170) and Punxsutawney’s Garrett Eddy (195).
Schonn, now a three-time district champ, picked up his 100th career victory in the finals.