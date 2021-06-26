The 5th Annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase is set to be played Sunday, July 25 at Bradner Stadium in Olean, N.Y., and the Tri-County Area will be well represented on Team PA in both the boys and girls games at the event.
The Showcase is different from most high school “All-Star” events, as a true “All-Star” game isreserved for current seniors and typically happen at some point after the high school season is over for that particular sport.
However, the Showcase can feature players from all varsity grades (9-12) under PIAA rules because interested players go through a multi-part tryout process to be selected for the game and also do not directly represent their school or wear any school-issued uniform or apparel.
The Pennsylvania girls are riding a two-game winning streak against New York, including a 3-2 victory in last year’s contest. They will look for their third win in four years — no girls game was held the initial year of the Showcase — in opening contest at 5 p.m.
Team PA will feature 10 area players, seven of those being DuBois Lady Beavers — Stefanie Hoyt (senior), Rylee Wadding (senior), Riley Maxim (senior), Kamryn Fontaine (junior), Mariah Allen (junior), Emily Graeca (sophomore), Jasmine Carney (sophomore).
St. Marys has one competitor in recent graduate Kyla Johnson, while Curwensville has two in Chloe Davis (2021 grad) and Breanne Spencer (senior).
Hoyt and Wadding are playing in their third straight Showcase, while Allen and Johnson also played a year ago.
Warren’s Jeremy Bickling will be the Team PA girls head coach with DuBois’ Steve Graeca, Brockway’s Juli Esposito and St. Marys’ Samantha Zimmerman serving as assistants.
On the boys’ side, Pennsylvania won for the first time in event’s history a year ago, besting New York 4-1, in early August as the event was held later than usual because of COVID-19 guidelines.
They will look to make it two in a row in the second game of the day (8 p.m. start).
A dozen area players, a handful of which recently graduated in the spring, will suit up for Team PA, which will be led by Warren head coach Denny Glatt. DuBois’ Matt Erickson, Elk County Catholic’s T.J. Weaver and St. Marys’ Mike Shaffer will all serve as assistants.
Headlining the local contingent at DuBois’ Justin Kalgren (2021 grad), Brockway’s Noah Bash (2021 grad), Lewis Painter (2021 grad) and Jared Marchiori (senior) and Curwensville’s Jake Mullins (senior). Mullins, who hasn’t played high school soccer, scored in last year’s victory.
Other area boys playing are ECC’s Timothy Brannock (sophomore) and Anthony Messineo (junior); St. Marys’ Vini Nunes (2021 grad), Matthew Palmer (senior), and Collin Kline (senior); Johnsonburg’s Aaron Myers (junior) and Ridgway’s Jack benninger (junior).
Kalgren, Bash, Marchiori and Nunes all played alongside Mullins a year ago.
Pregame ceremonies start 30 minutes prior to the start time for each game.