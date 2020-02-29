DuBOIS — Everybody’s had them.
Those moments that, no matter what you do or how long you look at something, it just doesn’t seem to make sense.
Then –wham –all at once just falls into place.
That seemed to be the case for the Clarion Area High School girls’ basketball team as it rallied for a 44-40 win over Ridgway in the District 9 Class AA consolation game Friday.
The Lady Bobcats (15-10) trailed for most of the game, thanks to an offensive output that was largely ineffective until late in the third quarter.
Through almost 20 minutes of play, Clarion’s points came from just two players, seniors Jordan Best and Kait Constantino, who combined to score 17.
But, while the Lady Bobcats had just four players score, it wasn’t until a third senior, KK Girvin, jumped into the mix.
Girvin didn’t score her first points of the game nearly midway through the third but still managed to turn in a double-digit performance.
Her scoring seemed to be just what the Lady Bobcats were missing as the trio of Best, Constantino and Girvin went on to account for 30 of Clarion’s 31 second-half points.
In all, Constantino led the way with 19 while Best finished with 12 and Girvin 10.
However, it still wasn’t an easy pull as Ridgway (17-8) kept things close down the stretch thanks to another big second-half effort, this one on the part of Lady Elker senior Christina Fullem.
Fullem scored just two points from the floor in the first half before throwing in 17 in the final two frames to finish with 19.
Unfortunately, Fullem eventually took her effort to the bench when she fouled out with just over 10 seconds to play and Ridgway trailing by three.
While neither team seemed to on track for a big night offensively early, it was Ridgway that benefited from a slowed-paced game early, holding a six-point lead three times over the first 16 minutes before taking a slim 15-13 advantage to the break.
Ridgway’s Jen Peterson and Gabbi Rohr were the main reasons for that as they combined for 11 of those first 15 points. Rohr, eventually doubled her output, finishing the game with eight points while Peterson went scoreless in the second half to end with seven.
Ridgway scored the opening points of the second but Clarion finally worked its first tie, 17-17, on a bucket by Best with less than six minutes to play in the third.
Fullem and Eve Cobaugh then combined to score Ridgway’s next 10 points leading to a 10-2 spurt to put the Lady Elkers up, 27-19, with roughly 1:30 left in the frame.
However, Clarion closed the quarter out on a 7-0 run to trim the lead to just a point, 27-26, heading into the fourth.
While Rohr hit a pair of free throws to open the scoring and push the margin back to four early in the fourth, Clarion took over from there going on an 11-0 run to not only take its first lead of the game but give it some breathing room at 37-29.
Ridgway was able to climb back to within three 43-40 with just under 20 seconds left but couldn’t come all the way back as the Lady Bobcats held on for the win.
Clarion will now face District 4 champion Mount Carmel in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs Friday at a site and time to be determined.