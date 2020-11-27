GRAMPIAN — Keeping Bilger’s Rocks open and available for public use requires many hands. Two recent partnerships will provide the means to allow the facilities to be improved and open for continued use.
Association President Barbara McCracken said the association recently joined forces with Skills of Central Pennsylvania to help oversee projects for the park’s education center.
In September 2019, the association saw fulfillment of a long-time dream with the opening and dedication of the park’s education center located at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Road, Grampian. Seed money for the project was provided through a grant given by the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and association members providing matching funds in-kind services.
The center is the headquarters for conducted tours for the park, information about the historical rock formations and unique flora and fauna found throughout the park and serves as a permanent home for artifacts found in the park or related to its history.
Skills of Central Pennsylvania, who has been working with the Bilger’s Rocks Association since May, is a health and human services organization that assists clients who are living with behavioral health, intellectual or developmental challenges.
McCracken said the partnership came at an essential time for the association when it was required to change up the way it did things at the park to meet requirements for public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything at the park had to be different this year because of COVID-19. Because of the virus we were not able to do many of the activities we normally offer here,” she said mentioning the annual haunted hayride and other events held annually throughout the season that were not able to take place this year.
She said the park had record numbers of visitors because many were taking to the outdoors as a safer way of getting exercise and taking in the park’s scenic beauty.
Skills Home and Community Leader Dana Bell said the partnership also helped her clients because many of them need to participate in indoor activities.
“This is good for us. It gives us a place to go and it gives the association someone to man the center. Skills is always looking for opportunities in the local area,” Bell said, adding she has approximately 16 clients who help in various capacities in the education center.
McCracken said to prepare for their assignment clients had to educate themselves about both the park and the center’s displays as well as the merchandise offered for sale at the center.
During the season, Monday through Friday, clients greeted guests, answered questions, conducted sales, kept an inventory of items sold, did housekeeping chores and created seasonal decorations.
“It was a win-win situation for us. The association is all volunteers, we have no paid staff here,” McCracken said.
Bell said her agency too feels fortunate for the opportunity. “We appreciate that we have somewhere to go and that we have been welcomed with open arms. Our clients look forward to the days they are here and coming to Bilger’s Rocks.”
Clients are also assisting with another partnership. They are sorting seeds that were donated by area businesses that will be used to create gardens at the park.
McCracken said the association is also partnering with Brenda Rumfola of Curwensville, a master gardener certified through Penn State Extension’s program, who will assist with the project.
“We are really excited to work with Brenda. We are looking forward to beautifying the park and seeing what will be growing here next year,” McCracken said.
Rumfola said she will be overseeing creation of a pollinator garden.
McCracken said the association is interested in creating other partnerships. for additional information she may be contacted at 236-3597.
Although Bilger’s Rocks park had been the scene of picnics and Sunday outings early in the 20th century, for years the property sat neglected until the Bilger’s Rocks Association formed in the late 1980s and purchased the 170-acre tract of land in 1990 and immediately began cleaning up and conducting fundraisers to upgrade the property.
The most noticeable feature of the park is the sandstone formations, deposited during the Ice Age. Within the city of rock are numerous caves, crawlspaces, passageways, cliffs and arches along with many deep and shallow crevices and fissures that entice hundreds of visitors each year to explore them. The park is also home to many unusual species of plants and animals and classes from area universities and colleges come each year to study what makes them so unique.