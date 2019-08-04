DuBOIS — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Board of Directors has approved a five-year extension with the City of DuBois for the Small College World Series, which locks in DuBois as the official host partner through the 2023-2024 season, according to USCAA Executive Director and CEO Matthew Simms.
DuBois has been host of the baseball and softball national championships since the 2018 season. This marked the first year in the association’s history that the baseball and softball national championships were hosted in the same location and allowed for the creation of the Small College World Series.
Through the extension, the games will continue to be played at DuBois’ Showers Field and Heindl Memorial Field, each first-class turf facilities, Simms said.
“The City of DuBois has over-delivered on their promise to provide the USCAA and its stakeholders with first class competition fields, quality hotels, and an atmosphere like no other in small college baseball and softball,” Simms said. “The city and its residents have welcomed our teams with open arms, and we look forward to returning the favor by signing this five-year deal that will ensure further businesses from USCAA members at DuBois area restaurants, hotels and shops.”
The Small College World Series has generated more than 1,000 room nights from participants alone in 2018 and 2019, with an estimated $450,000 to $500,000 in economic impact to the city.
“My hat’s off to Matt Simms and his entire committee,” Suplizio said. “I believe the reason why we have secured this tournament for five years is because of the hard work and dedication that we have all put into working with Matt Simms and the entire staff of the Small College World Series, who do a tremendous job in this event.” The future championship dates for the Small College World Series are as follows:
- 2020: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 10-14, 2020
- 2021: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 16-20, 2021
- 2022: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 15-19, 2022
- 2023: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 14-18, 2023
- 2024: DuBois, Pennsylvania – May 12-16, 2024
The DuBois Area School Board approved supporting the USCAA to host the national championships at Showers Field.