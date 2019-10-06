The remains of Shanna Carlson, 34, of Clearfield were found in an apartment complex that was destroyed by an explosion followed by a fire Friday morning on the 300-block of E. Market Street in downtown Clearfield across from Dotts Ford Motor Co.
The cause and manner of death are still pending lab test results, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. She said it will take about four to eight weeks for the test results to come in.
Shaffer-Snyder said Carlson was the only person that she knows of who was injured in the fire. Police had originally thought all four occupants were accounted for, but surveillance video late showed that one was not, which led to the search for Carlson’s remains.
An explosion rattled downtown Clearfield on Friday morning seconds before the fire occurred.
The explosion was heard by several businesses located near the property, including staff at The Progress newspaper. Shattered glass could be seen covering Market Street as a result of the explosion.
The incident was reported to Clearfield County Emergency Management at 9:47 a.m. Firefighters from six departments fought the two-alarm fire that destroyed the structure and caused extensive heat damage to houses on either side.
The State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire along with Clearfield Fire Dept. Chief Todd Kling. A cause has not yet been determined and the incident remains under investigation. Officials said gas to the property had been shut off in July.
According to Clearfield 911 Spokesman Jeremy Ruffner, volunteer firefighters from the following departments responded to the blaze: Clearfield Station 1, Hyde Station 6, Lawrence Towndship Station 5, Glen Richey Station 7, Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8, and Houtzdale.
Community Vol Fire Dept. of Mahaffey as well as Madera transferred to Hyde, DuBois City transferred to Lawrence Township, and Sykesville transferred to Curwensville.
Also assisting on scene was Clearfield EMS, Clearfield Borough Police, Lawrence Township Police, various fire police, Penelec, UGI Gas, Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott, and borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack.
The Salvation Army Canteen was on scene to provide drinks and snacks to emergency responders.
The fire box was placed available around 2 p.m., meaning most fire apparatus had cleared the scene by that time. The street was shut down again Friday afternoon for several hours.