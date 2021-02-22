Mo Valley’s Trey Lyon has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13.
Lyon had a big game in a victory over Harmony. He scored 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter and had 14 rebounds. He also had six and seven points, respectively in two other games during the week.
“Trey has been terrific all season, he’s averaging a double-double with 11.8 points and 10 rebounds per game,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom. “Trey’s growth on the court from last year to this year has been night and day. He was also selected as a captain by his teammates this season. He’s much more confident in his ability and it has shown.”