West Branch basketball player Trenton Bellomy has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 21
Bellomy had two monster games against Moshannon Valley League rivals during the week. He scored 30 points in a victory over Curwensville, with four three-pointers. Against Mo Valley, Bellomy had 26 points, including three treys in the game.
“Trenton is such a great kid and so fun to coach,” Warriors head coach Danny Clark. “He keeps everything loose and provides the spark to light up the team with his play making and scoring abilities.
“I’m excited to watch him grow into a great player for our program and see where he can lead this team after the new year and beyond.”