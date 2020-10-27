Two of the officials from each of our counties ought to meet soon if they have not done so already.
The officials are our directors of elections and our treasurers.
Elections directors are being inundated with thousands of mail-in ballots as Pennsylvania and the other 49 states accommodate COVID dangers and early voting preferences by changing our centuries-old system of voting only on Election Day, Nov. 3 this year.
How does one handle those ballots? Keep them secure? Open and verify them in a reasonable, effective manner? Store them after they are counted? Handle illegible signatures, etc.?
County treasurers know all about each of those questions, and others besides.
Pennsylvania has deer hunters by the bushel basket. Hundreds of thousands of us send in applications for antlerless deer licenses that need to arrive after a specific day — but before too many more days, because antlerless deer or “doe” licenses quickly sell out.
Treasurers and their staffs, many of whom work in those offices for decades, “know the drill cold” by now.
Elections ordinarily do not stir up passions equivalent to the anticipation of long-time hunters for deer season — but this is not an ordinary election year. The COVID pandemic and the even greater uproar of election year passion, blather, anger, rudeness and outright lies have given us an agitated populace of voters.
Clearfield County has already hired temporary election season workers, as is done in many counties for deer season. Finding workspace, storage space, even bathroom space requires some adjustments, and there are laws and regulations to be followed.
Directors of elections have voices of wisdom near at hand in their fellow county officials, the treasurers who must handle antlerless deer licenses and their staffs.
Have a chat, folks.
In fact, have several.
And remember, just as is true of the stress of antlerless deer application season, election season too shall pass.
— Denny Bonavita