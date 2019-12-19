Thursday's Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.

COLLEGE

WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women's wrestling coach.

