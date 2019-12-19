Thursday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Added C Asauhn Dixon-Tatum from the player pool.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — signed DB Bryce Bartlett, DL Dwayne Beckford, DL Darrell Brown, RB Devontae Jackson and WR Malik Richards.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Colorado D Samuel Girard $1,957.89 for boarding Chicago F Alex DeBrincat during a Dec. 18 game.
COLLEGE
WILLIAM PENN — Named Tucker Black women's wrestling coach.