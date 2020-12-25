The Pirates once coveted Josh Bell’s bat so much they took the risk of drafting the slugger in the second round and signing him to a record $5 million bonus to convince him to skip college.
Bell became the face of the franchise, both for hitting majestic home runs at PNC Park as an All-Star in 2019 and for his struggles with his swing and defense last summer as the Pirates finished with the worst record in baseball and fifth-worst winning percentage in club history.
On Christmas Eve, after five inconsistent seasons, the Pirates traded the former All-Star first baseman to the Washington Nationals for right-handed pitchers Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean, a pair of top-10 prospects.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington called it a “difficult decision” he deemed necessary to rebuild a franchise lacking in both talent and depth and put it on a winning path after five consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs.
Bell, 28, provided the Pirates hope with a 37-home run, 116-RBI campaign in 2019 but followed by batting .226 with eight homers and 22 RBIs this past season. He was entering his second year of arbitration, which would have required a raise from the $4.8 million he agreed to last winter, and wasn’t expected to sign a long-term deal.
“It was just very clear to us that this was a decision we had to make,” Cherington said, “and, although difficult as much as we appreciate Josh and respect Josh, our focus more than that is on the Pirates and building a winning team, a team that our fans can be proud of over a long period of time.”
While trading Bell for prospects was met with disgust by a frustrated fan base still wounded from the Pirates trading pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Andrew McCutchen in separate deals in January 2018 and outfielder Starling Marte to Arizona in January 2019, Cherington warned that more trades involving popular players could be coming.
“Likely won’t be the last one,” Cherington said. “There will probably be more.”
By acquiring the 26-year-old Crowe (0-2 with an 11.88 ERA in three starts for the Nationals), whom Cherington said could compete for a spot in the starting rotation this spring, the Pirates appear to be willing to part with starting pitchers. Jameson Taillon, Joe Musgrove, Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl all have been mentioned in trade talks this offseason. Taillon avoided arbitration by signing for $2.25 million in 2021, but Brault, Kuhl and Musgrove are eligible for arbitration.
“In order to fill the talent base that’s big enough, deep enough, dynamic enough to win, we just need to add more,” Cherington said. “So when we have guys that might be at a point in their career where we have less time with them potentially, and there’s an opportunity to add more talent that we have longer time with, those are the kinds of things that we’re going to have to be willing to do, even when it involves someone like Josh, who we really respect.”
Bell was the Pirates’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this past season for his off-field charity work and using his platform to speak out about social and racial injustice. It was viewed as a big step for the soft-spoken Bell, who had become the most identifiable player on a team that finished in last place in the NL Central the past two seasons.
“People are excited to see the Pirates when we’re playing well,” Bell said in late September. “You want to be the face of the franchise on a winning team. That’s what we all strive to be. We strive to be winners. That’s the most important thing.”
Bell carried the Pirates into contention in May 2019, when he was named NL player of the month after hitting .390 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 RBIs and a club-record 94 total bases. But he followed that by batting .208 in June and .218 in July and finished the second half with a .233/.351/.429 slash line with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 55 games while shuffling from third to sixth in the lineup.
Bell’s struggles continued this past season, when he hit .212 with four homers and 19 RBIs through the first 31 games. He earned a reputation for tinkering with his stance and, for all of his work, never appeared comfortable fielding at first base. He dropped his throwing motion to a sidearm in spring training and even lower as the season continued.
“I feel like I’ve shown at times who I can be on a regular basis, and I’m a glass that’s like, the glass is half full,” Bell said. “I feel like in regards to my career and where it can go from here, this season as a whole was such a learning experience for me. There’s one thing you can’t take away from me is that hunger and that desire to be the best player on the field, hit the hardest ball in the game and make the play when it comes to me. That’s what’s driving me.
“I don’t really know what my stats are, but in regards to my career, I feel like I can be more than a .260, .270 hitter. I definitely want to be a guy that drives in 100 runs every year. In regards to the homers, I know that’ll take care of itself. Just an overall pure hitter, that’s the first thing that I want to aspire to be next year — not necessarily power but pure, you know, line drives to all fields and just being on time on a regular basis. That’s what I strive to do.”