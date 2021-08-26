Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has not hesitated in trading away draft picks in the past year in an effort to improve his team. He did it last fall when injuries hit the inside linebacker position hard, and he did it again this summer when there was an opportunity to strengthen the position with the acquisition of Joe Schobert.
Those moves, along with the decision to trade a fourth-round pick this spring to trade up for defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, leaves the Steelers without a fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
The Steelers are expected to get three compensatory draft selections for losing Bud Dupree, Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton in free agency, but they won’t find out which rounds for sure until next year. Most projections have the Steelers being awarded a third-round pick for Dupree.
Nonetheless, Colbert might be able to acquire more draft capital by dealing away players before final cut-downs on Tuesday. Let’s a take a look at some of the possibilities before the final preseason game in Carolina on Friday night:
TRADE BAIT
James Washington: The fourth-year receiver has requested a trade because he’s No. 4 in the Steelers’ pecking order. He becomes a free agent after the season so he might net a fifth- or sixth-round pick.
Prediction: Keep him. Washington is a quality receiver and can step into a top-three role with the Steelers if there is an injury to Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster or Diontae Johnson.
Mason Rudolph: It’s a long shot, but he’s signed through the 2022 season so he might fetch a fourth- or fifth-round round pick from a quarterback-needy team in search of a quality backup.
Prediction: Keep him as the backup.
Josh Dobbs: The Steelers dealt Dobbs to the Jaguars in 2019 after Rudolph beat him out for the backup job. Dobbs is the Steelers’ No. 4 now and has no path to the 53-man roster unless Rudolph is traded.
Prediction: This is the more likely quarterback trade scenario, and the Steelers might be able to land a sixth- or seventh-round pick for Dobbs.
Benny Snell: It sure sounds like the Steelers are going to showcase Snell against the Panthers on Friday night. He’s missed some time due to an injury, and the Steelers have liked what they’ve seen from Kalen Ballage.
Prediction: Trade Snell for a seventh-round pick.
Jordan Berry: Back in 2015, the Steelers traded punter Brad Wing to the Giants for a seventh-round pick and kept Jordan Berry, who has held down the punting duties for most of the past six seasons. But with Pressley Harvin emerging this preseason, Berry becomes expendable.
Prediction: Trade Berry for a seventh-round pick.
ROSTER NEEDS
The Steelers addressed two of their biggest roster needs before training camp with the signings of offensive lineman Trai Turner and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. And with the acquisition of Schobert, there isn’t much left for Colbert to do when it comes to adding starters.
But the Steelers might be looking to add quality depth once other teams make their final cuts. Under Colbert, they haven’t shied away from cutting their own players in favor of players from other teams shortly before the season starts.
Secondary: Do the Steelers feel comfortable enough with James Pierre or Arthur Maulet as their No. 3 cornerback? When he was asked earlier this week if Pierre had done enough to secure the job, coach Mike Tomlin said: “We’re still squirreling those nuts.”
A former undrafted free agent entering his second season, Pierre has played well in camp, but don’t be surprised if Colbert targets a veteran corner to stabilize the secondary if one is available. Pierre got some playing time late last season as the sixth defensive back, but only for a few games.
Even if the Steelers go with Pierre as the No. 3 corner, they’re thin in the secondary after waiving Antoine Brooks with an injury designation.
Prediction: Sign a veteran who is waived by another team.
Pierre might be good enough to handle the outside duties in sub packages, but securing a veteran with more experience would give the coaches some options should Pierre struggle.
Inside linebacker: The Steelers strengthened this position by trading for Schobert.
Robert Spillane is a good backup. Any movement here would be via the waiver wire, and it comes down to whether the Steelers like Marcus Allen enough to keep him on the 53-man roster as the fourth linebacker and a special teams player.
Prediction:Stand pat with Allen.
Outside linebacker: The same goes for this position when Ingram was added to the mix. The Steelers now have three starter-capable players with T.J. Watt on the left side and Alex Highsmith on the right side. Is there a better option on the waiver wire than Jamir Jones, Quincy Roche or Cassius Marsh? In the end, the decision could hinge on whether the Steelers believe they can sneak Roche and/or Jones onto the practice squad.
Prediction: Stand pat with Roche, Jones or Marsh.