Every homeowner should have a few basic tools in their toolbox for do-it-yourself projects around the house, according to Jeff Gates of Gates Hardware in Curwensville.
Do-it-yourself projects can pop up all year long and Gates recommended the following tools to be in everyone’s toolbox.
A hammer for hammering and removing nails. Hammers can come with fiberglass or wood handles. Fiberglass handles are lighter and stronger but wood is often less expensive.
A multi-head screwdriver. The multi-head screwdriver replaces multiple traditional screw drivers and come come with both traditional and Philips screwdriver heads of various sizes.
Basic set of socket wrenches a crescent wrench and a pipe wrench.
A level, which is useful for simple projects like hanging pictures to installing shelves.
A shovel, shovels are useful for the backyard garden to cleaning up ice and debris. Like hammers shovels can have wood or fiberglass handles.
And a tape measure for measuring room dimensions, furniture, shelves, television stands ect.
And with winter fast approaching one should have items like glue, calking and weather stripping to insulate doors and windows and to seal any cracks, which can make a big difference in winter heating bills, Gates said.